Four more people test positive with coronavirus in Brighton

For more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton, according to reports.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to eight, says the Government.

Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

The Department for Health says the new cases are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France.

This comes after the third confirmed case in the country was reported in Brighton last week.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said, “Experts at Public Health England continue to work hard tracing patient contacts from the UK cases.

“They successfully identified these individuals and ensured the appropriate support was provided.

Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

“The patients have been transferred to specialist NHS centres at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and The Royal Free hospitals, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is extremely well prepared to manage these cases and treat them, and we are working quickly to identify any further contacts these patients have had.”

Emergency treatment pods have been set up at hospitals across Sussex to assess people presenting with coronavirus.

Anyone who has travelled from anywhere in China in the last 14 days and developed symptoms of a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, is advised to immediately isolate themselves and call NHS 111.

The advice on how people can protect themselves from infection is similar to the ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it’ campaign used for flu and norovirus.

It promotes important hygiene practices, such as regularly washing hands and always sneezing into a tissue, to stem the spread of viruses.

The advice to the public is to:

• Always carry tissues and use them to catch coughs and sneezes, and bin the tissue

• Wash hands with soap and water, or use sanitiser gel, to kill germs

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough or difficulty breathing.

The NHS says the current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

For the latest advice visit gov.uk/coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus patient tests positive in Brighton