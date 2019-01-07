Four men arrested after cars broken into in Yapton

Four young men have been arrested after a string of car break-ins in Yapton.

A member of the public got in touch with Sussex Police about suspicious behaviour in Church Lane, Yapton, yesterday evening, a police spokesman said.

Sussex Police

Officers and a dog unit went to the scene, searched the area and arrested four men in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Ben Nield said: “We are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area to get in contact with us immediately.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has fallen victim to this crime or has noticed anything missing from their cars.

“Please remain vigilant and remember to not leave anything valuable in your car, park in a well-lit area and ensure all windows and doors are locked.”

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, police said.

A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

A 20-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class B drug.

All four suspects remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

To report information on this incident, go online or call 101 quoting 1080 of 06/01. For Sussex Police advice on how to protect your vehicle from being broken into, click here.