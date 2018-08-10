Four crews put out field fire near Southwick Hill

Four fire engines were called to put out a field fire near Southwick Hill on Wednesday afternoon (August 8).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.52pm to a report of a fire in a field off Mile Oak Road, Portslade.

The field fire. Photo by Steven Edwards

A baler was on fire, confirmed a spokesman from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which was also called to the scene.

Resident Steven Edwards took these photos from the scene from the top of Southwick Hill.

Four fire engines and two landrovers were sent to put the fire out, the spokesman said.

Crews left the scene at around 8.30pm.

