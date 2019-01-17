Four bedroom Angmering house close to school on the market for £360,000

This generous four bedroom semi-detached home is situated less than a quarter of a mile from Angmering community centre and school.

The property, in Bramley Way, is just over half a mile from the village centre while the railway station is about three quarters of a mile away.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room and a refitted kitchen/dining room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a modern family bathroom.

There is a master bedroom on the second floor with an en-suite bathroom.

Outside, there is a stunning west-facing rear garden with a patio area and artificial grass area.

There is also off-road parking to the rear leading to a garage.

Guide Price £360,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

