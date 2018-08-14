Four arrested after fight in Lancing

Four people were arrested in Lancing yesterday morning after police were called to reports of a fight.
Police were called at about 6.10am on Monday (August 13) to a report there was a fight taking place in Irene Avenue, a spokesman confirmed.
Officers attended and arrested four local people, police confirmed.
Two men, a 41 and a 43-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of affray, the spokesman said.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of cannabis, police said.
A 52-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of affray, according to police.
Police said they have all been released under investigation.