Emergency services have responded to reports of an unwell man on a nature reserve in Shoreham.

Sussex Police said a man was seen on the Mill Hill Nature Reserve by a passer-by from a bridge over the A27, at around 9.30am this morning (November 1).

Emergency services on the scene

He was reported to be unwell and suffering from exposure, police said, and the ambulance service was called.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed four ambulance vehicles attended, before the man was eventually returned to his home.

