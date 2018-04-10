Former Westlife star to join Lionel Richie in Hove

Boy band star Shane Filan will join Lionel Richie on his UK summer tour – which visits Hove in June.

For 14 years, Shane Filan was a member of Westlife, an act that amassed no fewer than 14 UK number one hits, 11 top 5 albums and over 50 million records sold worldwide.

After going solo, Shane will be joining Lionel Richie on his ‘All The Hits’ tour as a special guest.

The Lionel Richie ‘All The Hits’ tour will visit The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Saturday, June 23.

For full details of the tour, confirmed venues and tickets, visit: lionelrichie.com