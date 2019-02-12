Former owner of Broadwater newsagents remembered as a ‘perfect gentleman’

The former owner of a Broadwater newsagents has been remembered as a ‘perfect gentleman’ who did all he could to help others.

David Jex, 79, from Broadwater, died on Friday, February 1, after a brief stay in hospital.

Jex Newsagents in Broadwater

He ran Jex Newsagents, which is now known as A-Z Convenience Store, in Broadwater Street East for more than 40 years.

He was a familiar friendly face in the community and his son, Steve, said: “Everybody said what a nice, polite, respectful person he was. He was the perfect gentleman.”

His daughter Rachel said he looked after elderly people in the community, visiting them and bringing them round milk and sugar.

“He couldn’t do enough for people, he always tried to help them in whatever way he could,” she said. “He was really friendly.”

He continued to run the shop with his partner of thirty years, Brenda, until he retired in 2002 – after which he still delivered the free newspapers twice a week.

He leaves behind three children, Katey, Rachel and Steve, and four granchildren.

His funeral takes place at midday on Tuesday, February 19, at St Mary’s Church in Broadwater Road, followed by a reception at The Charmandean Centre.

Donations to the British Lung Foundation via HD Tribe in Broadwater Road, Worthing.

