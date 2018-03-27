Football fans put their hands in their pockets for a good cause

A bucket collection was made for the Adur Special Needs Project before Worthing Football Club’s 3-0 victory against Tooting and Mitcham at Woodside Road, Worthing, on Saturday.

A total of £308 was raised on the day for the charity, which runs weekend play schemes for children aged five to 15 who have additional needs and disabilities.

Chairman Valerie Trevor said: “There was a great atmosphere at the game on Saturday; everyone was really friendly and made us very welcome.

“On behalf of ASNP I would like to thank Peter Stone for his kind invitation, and also all the fans who put their hands into their pockets to help our valuable work.”