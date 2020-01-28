Flytipping at farm in Steyning: “People think it’s an easy dumping ground”

Two sofas, a mattress, a sofa bed, a suitcase, several chairs – these were the flytipped items that greeted the owners of a Steyning farm on Sunday morning.

Claire Bower said someone must have dumped the furniture at the entrance to Upper Maudlyn Farm, off Sopers Lane in Steyning, overnight.

The items dumped at the farm

She said dealing with the mess would cost her ‘time, effort, energy and money’ and said it was ‘not good for the countryside’.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened, it happens fairly regularly,” said Mrs Bower, who runs a livery yard and shows horses. “I think it’s definitely got worse recently.

“I think people think it’s an easy dumping ground.

“But the impact on the environment, wildlife, people who use the South Downs Way, is quite large really.”

The flytipped items

Mrs Bower said she would be responsible for moving the items as they were left on her land, and said she had ‘no idea’ how much it might cost.

“If they had left it two metres from where it was, the council would have to collect it,” she said.

On the same night, she said a couple of fridges were dumped at Beggars Bush, but because this was on council-owned land, the authority took them away.

She said the flytipped items could pose a danger to horses using the bridleway, which is part of the South Downs Way and the Monarch’s Way.

For now, the rubbish has been left in place because the police are due to visit on Saturday.

Mrs Bower said the advice she had been given about flytipping from a meeting with MP Tim Loughton was to keep logging all incidents. “We need to get more rural crime reported,” she said. “It’s the only way we will combat it.”

The penalty for fly tipping is a fine of up to £50,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment, according to Horsham District Council.

A spokesman from West Sussex County Council confirmed it was free for West Sussex residents to dispose of furniture and bulky items at West Sussex Household Waste Recycling Sites.

SEE MORE: Shoreham ukulele club starts fundraising link with Turning Tides

Man jailed for exploiting West Sussex woman as prostitute

Adur and Worthing police arrest 20 people in one weekend