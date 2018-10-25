Flint-faced Findon family home with superb open-plan kitchen/family room

This attractive and extremely spacious detached flint-faced family home is situated within the South Downs National Park in Findon.

The property, in Convent Gardens, was built around 2000 by Swanhill Homes and is on an award-winning development.

Property SUS-181017-170401003

There is a superb open-plan kitchen/family room with three additional reception rooms and utility room.

In addition, there are five first floor bedrooms, three with en-suite facilities, and an additional family bathroom.

Outside the private drive leads to double barn-style garage and feature gardens which wrap round the property.

Findon has a range of shops including a post office, beauty parlour, restaurants and three public houses and Findon Manor Hotel.

Property SUS-181017-170350003

The village is also convenient for downland and countryside walks and provides easy access to the A24 and A27 for London and coastal routes.

Worthing town centre, with its excellent range of bars, shops and restaurants, can be found approximately four and a half miles away.

The village also has its own primary school and a number of private schools can be found within reach.

Price offers over £900,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ . Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk