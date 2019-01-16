Flat owner’s concerns about Worthing wheel location: “People will look in our bedroom windows”

The giant observation wheel that could be coming to Worthing seafront for three years has been hailed a ‘monstrosity’ by a resident whose flat overlooks the proposed site.

Graham Whiddett fears that people riding on the wheel, which would be situated between The Beacon and the Beach Office, would be able to look through the window into his home in Beaulieu Court, where he has lived for three-and-a-half-years with his partner.

An impression of the proposed wheel at Worthing seafront

The father-of-two said it would affect residents’ quality of life. “We would have people looking in our bedroom windows,” he said.

“I don’t want to have net curtains to stop them looking in. I bought it for the view, not to look at net curtains.

“Every time we will look out the window we will look at that monstrosity.”

At a height of 46 metres, the council said the wheel would have a total of 36 pods with capacity for six people each.

The wheel, which requires planning permission in order to go ahead, would stay in the town for three years, operating for a six to nine month period between April and October before being dismantled for the winter each year.

Mr Whiddett objected to the height and look of the attraction.

He said: “It’s going to tower above all the other properties on the beachfront there. It’s completely out of keeping with the town of Worthing.”

He said a better place for the wheel would be the other side of the Lido in front of the car park – though he said wherever it is, it will be ‘an eyesore’.

The plans for the wheel at the seafront come after a smaller wheel was positioned in Steyne Gardens in Worthing for several weeks over the Easter period in 2018.

The council said it attracted more than 10,000 visitors in a month, despite poor weather conditions.

But Mr Whiddett said: “If they think it is a good thing to have, why aren’t they keeping it in the Steyne?”

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: “We are pleased to say there has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the plan to bring the Worthing Observation Wheel to the seafront.

“After an extensive review of a number of sites across the town, the proposed seafront location was deemed the most suitable due to excellent accessibility and the prominent position on the prom.

“Businesses, hotel operators and neighbouring residents were all informed of the proposal last month and we have responded to a small number of queries about the initial plans.

“We remind residents and businesses that formal representations can be put forward during the planning process once a detailed application is submitted.”

