Five men have been searched under Broadwater Bridge by police.

According to Adur and Worthing Police, five males were stopped in Ivy Arch by Broadwater Bridge in Worthing on Wednesday evening, having been seen smoking cannabis.

Five males were stopped and searched under Broadwater Bridge. Picture: Adur and Worthing Police

Officers used their powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 to search them for drugs. One of the men was found to have cannabis on them, police said.

The drugs were seized and a cannabis warning was issued, according to Adur and Worthing Police.