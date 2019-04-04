Five bedroom Rustington house on private Sea Estate

Whether you are enjoying the extensive garden in the summer or cozying up by the fire in the winter this beautiful home on the private Sea Estate in Rustington is a real gateway to tranquillity.

The property, in Sea Avenue, boasts five upstairs bedrooms, four reception areas, a large study and three bathrooms, along with a carriage driveway and huge double garage.

There is so much more to see so come and have a look at this stunning property on arguably the most sought-after, tree-lined avenue in the area.

Guide Price £950,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com