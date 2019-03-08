Five bedroom home close to The Angmering School

This sensational five bedroom detached family home is situated on the popular Bramley Green development in Angmering.

The property, in Rowan Way, is just a few hundred yards from The Angmering School.

Rowan Way, Angmering

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, WC, living room with feature fireplace, conservatory/dining room, a superb fitted kitchen, utility room and an office.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with lots of wardrobe space and an en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and a third single bedroom.

There are two further double bedrooms on the second floor, both with built-in wardrobes, as well as a luxury fitted bathroom.

Outside, the property stands out with its lovely white rendered elevations, slate stone frontage and striking front door. Gated side access leads to a delightful west-facing rear garden which is laid to lawn with well presented borders and a lovely stone patio adjacent the conservatory.

There is also a double garage with parking in front.

Guide Price £550,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

