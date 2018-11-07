Five arrests as Worthing seafront fight leaves teen needing surgery

Police are seeking a witness to a fight on Worthing seafront last week which led to a teenager needing surgery.

Police were called to Marine Parade at 10pm on Friday, November 2, where a fight had spilled out of a flat into the street, the Herald reported this weekend.

Now, a police spokesman confirmed a 17-year-old boy had received a stab wound to his arm. According to police, five people were initially arrested but have all been released without charge.

Detective Constable Leigh Rankin said: “We are really keen to trace a witness, a member of the public in an Audi. This driver gave the victim and his friends a lift to hospital.

“We also know a number of people saw this fight out in the street and we need to speak to anyone who saw what happened. The 17-year-old suffer an injury to his arm which required surgery.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us online quoting serial 1407 of 02/11.”