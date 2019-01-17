First look inside new flats at Lancing's Luxor building

Developers have released photos from inside the new flats at Lancing's Luxor building to mark the 79th birthday of the iconic landmark.

Work to convert the former cinema in the centre of the village into 12 flats and a ground floor retail space has been underway for several months.

The Machin Group, homebuilders based in Shoreham, have been tranforming the interior to create studios, one bedroom and three bedroom apartments at the building in Station Parade, South Street.

An artists' impression of the front of the Luxor building

The building's historic facade, signage and entrance have been retained.

However the rear tower has been enlarged and a second-floor roof extension has been added, with balconies also added onto most flats.

Almost 50 per cent of the development is already under offer before the building work is complete - with the development approved as part of the Government’s Help To Buy Scheme, a spokesman said.

Will Machin, Machin Group Managing Director, said he was delighted with progress.

A look inside the Luxor

“We were confident, from the outset, that this unusual project would attract interest, not just from the local community but further afield," he said.

"The proof is in the investors we have been able to bring in to support the development and the buyers that are now contacting us almost daily seeking details on the remaining properties and retail units.

“As it is the Luxor’s 79th Birthday, it’s wonderful for the community to see one of its landmarks move into a new era and be reassured that it will continue to bring value to the local economy.

"We’re proud to be able to play a part in that.”

A look inside the Luxor

Originally opened as a 988-seater cinema in the early 1940s, the building lay derelict from the 1980’s.

Plans to convert the Luxor were approved by the planning committee in October 2017.

While no affordable housing will be provided on site, a contribution for off-site provision was announced as £32,952.18 at the planning meeting last year.

SEE MORE: Former Luxor cinema conversion ‘an important part’ of Lancing’s regeneration

Former Luxor cinema flats plans unanimously approved



A look inside the Luxor