First floor Goring apartment with two bedrooms – offers over £220,000

Freehold flats are a rare quantity, yet are very popular with buyers looking for flexible living and low outgoings.

This particular apartment, in Chesham Close, offers a peaceful and quiet position, located at the end of a cul-de-sac within the popular Goring area.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

For parking arrangements you have the choice of the unrestricted on-street parking or your very own garage.

Enter through your own private entrance and climb the stairs to the first floor.

The lounge here is generous in size with space for a dining table for hosting get-togethers.

Offering a westerly aspect it is blissfully bright and airy.

The kitchen is well laid out with ample worktop space for preparing a lovely home-cooked meal.

Both bedrooms are well-proportioned with the master bedroom benefiting from fitted wardrobes.

Unlike many other properties in this price range the bathroom here provides you with the option of a bath or shower via the separate shower cubicle.

Outside, you have use of the communal gardens to the rear for relaxing and soaking up those summer rays.

Being freehold, you will not have any managing agents to chase or large annual maintenance demands.

Likewise, you will not have to worry about a deteriorating lease.

The set up here is that you maintain your part of the building on an ‘as and when’ basis.

You also do not have to ask permission from an independent freeholder for pets or alterations.

In terms of location, shops can be found on Goring Road with an array of convenience shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Buses pass through Goring Road providing access in and out of Worthing town centre.

Or, you could take a stroll down Sea Place where you will find Goring seafront.

This fantastic apartment really must be seen.

Price offers over £220,000 freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk