Fireworks display planned at Lancing Beach Green

Lancing’s seafront green is to host a spectacular free fireworks display at the end of the month.

The event at Beach Green has been organised by Lancing Parish Council and will be run by Show Time Amusements.

The display will take place on Wednesday, October 31, at 8.30pm.

Councillors from Lancing Parish Council will be marshalling the event.

A spokesman said: “Whilst this is a free event, volunteers from St Barnabas will be grateful of any donations.

“Collections will be made on the night.

“Don’t forget to wrap up warm and bring a torch!”

