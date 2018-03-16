Firefighters to remain at the scene of Portslade blaze over the weekend

A burning building at Shoreham Port continues to be dismantled after a devastating fire yesterday (March 15).

Firefighters were called to Chandlers Building Supplies on Basin Road, Portslade, at 8.44am yesterday, and at the height of the blaze, ten fire engines were at the scene.

Work to damp down the fire at Chandlers Building Suppliers (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

Today, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it is working to dismantle the building, which was used as a store room, and said its work will continue throughout the weekend.

Nearby residents were urged to keep their windows closed as smoke continues to emanate from the blaze.

This afternoon, a fire service spokesperson said: "East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is making steady progress alongside demolition experts at the scene of a fire in Portslade.

"Around 25 per cent of the building has now been taken down following the fire which began yesterday at Chandlers Building Supplies.

Firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

"Two fire engines are on scene to ensure that all remaining pockets of fire and hot spots are dealt with.

"This is creating some further smoke in the area and locals are advised to continue to keep doors and windows closed.

"The operation is likely to continue into the weekend.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated."

The scene of the fire on Thursday (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

The fire and rescue service is working alongside Building Control, the Environment Agency, the site owners and demolition crews.

