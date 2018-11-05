Firefighters tackle huge pile of burning rubbish in Southwick

Firefighters have responded to a rubbish fire in Southwick this morning (November 5).

A fire service spokesman said crews responded to a pile of rubbish on fire in Cross Road at 7.59am.

Rubbish fire in Cross Road, Southwick SUS-180511-103330001

One engine from West Sussex was sent to the scene and used two high-pressure hose reels to extinguish the flames.

The rubbish was recovered, said the spokesman, and the crew remained on hand to ensure the fire was completely extinguished, before leaving at 9.03am.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was unable to confirm the cause of the fire, having arrived to the pile already well alight in the street.

