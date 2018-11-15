Firefighters rescue man after fire at Worthing flat

A man was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a flat in Worthing last night, the fire service said.

The fire service was called to reports of a room on fire in a building in Warwick Gardens, Worthing, at 11.05pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 14).

Firefighters at the scene

Three fire engines from Worthing were sent to the scene.

Crews had to rescue a man from the building, the fire service confirmed.

One woman was suffering from smoke inhalation, the spokesman said.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, high pressure hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

The building was cleared of smoke before crews left the scene at 2am today.

The fire service confirmed a ground floor bedroom was 'substantially damaged' in the fire.

A fire investigation team will return to the scene today to determine the cause of the fire, the spokesman said.

