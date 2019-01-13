Firefighters dealing with second Lancing garage blaze in as many days

Firefighters are dealing with a 'well alight' garage fire in Lancing this evening (Sunday) — the second in the village in as many days.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.30pm to reports of the blaze in Silverdale Drive, Sompting.

A spokesman added: "On arrival, we found a well alight fire between two houses.

"Four pumps, four appliances, breathing apparatus, jets and hydraulics are being used and the command support unit is on the scene."

Garage fire. Silverdale Drive, Sompting. Picture by Karen Hilton