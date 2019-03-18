Firefighters called to Worthing house fire

Firefighters have responded to a fire at a house in Worthing.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at 2.20pm this afternoon (March 18).

Fire crews at the scene.

One fire engine remains in attendance, said the spokesman, and crews used two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel to tackle the first floor blaze.

Crews are currently damping down at the scene, the spokesman said.

Pictures from the scene show at least two fire engines in attendance earlier this afternoon.

Damage to a top floor window can be seen in the images, with firefighters entering the property through the front door.

