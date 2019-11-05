Firefighters called to house fire in Littlehampton

Firefighters have battled a fire in a house in Littlehampton.

Last night (November 4), four engines responded to a house in The Poplars, with pictures showing a shattered first floor window with fire damage.

Firefighters on the scene in The Poplars

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four crews were called to the scene at 5pm, from Littlehampton, East Preston and Worthing, along with a command unit from Bognor.

"“Firefighters used two hose reels and covering jets to bring the fire under control, with crews using four sets of breathing apparatus as well," the spokesman said.

"They remained at the scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to identify any hotspots.”

Firefighters can be seen wearing breathing apparatus inside the building, but the full extent of the damage is unclear.

