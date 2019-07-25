Firefighters called to fire at Worthing pub

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pub in Worthing last night (July 25).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters responded to a fire at the North Star, in Littlehampton Road, at 9.59pm last night.

Firefighters at the North Star, Worthing

It had started in the first floor staff room, the spokesman said, with two engines sent to the scene.

Two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel and a thermal imaging camera were used in the operation, the spokesman added.

Firefighters left the scene at 10.31pm, the spokesman said.

