Firefighters battle Sussex block of flats blaze for 12 hours

Firefighters have spent more than 12 hours tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Sussex.

East Sussex Fire said it was called to the residential property in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton, shortly before 9pm.

Firefighters from Brighton, Roedean, Lewes, Hove and Barcombe were initially sent to the scene, however the fire service said this was escalated to ten fire engines.

By 9.45pm, firefighters remained on scene, while they continued to tackle the flames.

East Sussex Fire said it was advising all nearby residents to close windows and doors.

At 9.15am on Saturday (September 21), a fire service spokesman said two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remained at the scene to put out the remainder of the fire.

Residents of the building had all been accounted for, and no-one was injured, the spokesman said. They have been rehoused due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire and where it started will be investigated on Saturday. The scale of damage to the building is currently unknown.