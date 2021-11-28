Fire service called to fibreglass cladding hanging from roof in Shoreham
The fire service was called to an address in Shoreham this morning (Sunday, November 28) as fibreglass cladding was hanging from the roof.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:31 pm
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to the three-storey building in Broad Reach at 9.52am.
The spokesperson added, “Firefighters attended and replaced the cladding and carried out an assessment of neighbouring property roofs before leaving at 10.51am.”