Fire service called to Bramber ‘explosion’

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an ‘explosion and fire’ at a garage in Bramber on Tuesday evening (May 15).

At 8.14pm, fire crews were called to reports of the fire in a domestic garage, in The Street, Bramber.

A spokesman for the fire service said the cause of the fire was unknown and there were no reported injuries.

According to the spokesman, two fire engines were called to the scene with two more called after ‘further multiple calls and information’ was given.

The spokesman added: “On arrival crews were faced with a well developed fire in a double garage with a pitched roof.

“A number of fire fighting jets were used to extinguish the fire and to protect two neighbouring properties.

“The incident has now been scaled down. Fire service attendance will be there for some considerable time.

“The cause of fire is currently unknown but under investigation.

“There were no reported injuries.”