Fire crews called out to 'roof material' blowing off in Shoreham

Emergency services created an exclusion zone around a derelict building in Shoreham this afternoon after reports of debris flying from the roof.

It was one of many call outs to Sussex fire crews today for potential safety related issues due to high winds.

Firefighters were called to a community centre in Pond Road Shoreham at around 1.40pm to reports of roof material being blown from the derelict building.

An aerial ladder platform was used to enable crews to access the building and an exclusion zone was set up to protect the public from flying debris, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

Crews left at 3.15pm.

