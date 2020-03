A fire broke out in an industrial estate on the outskirts of Worthing last night (March 18).

Crews from Worthing, East Preston, and Littlehampton were sent to the Martlets Trading Estate in Woods Way, Goring, at 10.37pm.

The blaze was in a commercial building, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and firefighters used a hose reel and covering jet to fight the flames.

There were no reports of anyone being harmed.

