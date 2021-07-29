Fire at Arun Waste Services in Climping ‘believed to have begun accidentally’

Fire engines from Arundel, Bognor, Chichester, Littlehampton and Worthing were sent to the blaze at the industrial unit off Grevatt’s Lane on Wednesday (July 28) – along with the Incident Command Unit from Haywards Heath and the Water Carrier from Burgess Hill.

Crews remained on scene into the evening with relief pumps brought in shortly after 5pm to help extinguish the fire, which involved around 60 tonnes of waste, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said today (Thursday, July 29).

They added: “Firefighters used two ground monitors, a jet, a hose reel and a fog nail to extinguish the fire.

Arun Waste Services in Climping. Picture: Google Street View

“They also used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots.

“Crews booked away from the incident at 7.22pm, with a re-inspection carried out at 11pm last night, and a further reinspection carried out this morning at 6am.

“There were no signs of further fire. The fire is believed to have begun accidentally.”