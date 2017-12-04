Find out if Father Christmas is coming to your street

Father Christmas and his sleigh and helpers will be coming to Shoreham and Southwick soon.

Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club has announced details of its annual Christmas collections in the area, meaning families will get to meet the big man himself.

All the collections start at 5.45pm, with the exception of Saturday, December 16, which will start at 5pm.

Monday, December 11, Middle Road (east), Church Green and Rectory Road area

Tuesday, December 12, The Drive, Downsway, Chanctonbury Drive, Mill Hill Drive, The Avenue, Driveway.

Wednesday, December 13, Ravens Road, Hebe Road, Swiss Garden, Connaught Avenue, Greenacres, Victoria Road, Southdown Road.

Thursday, December 14, Hammy Way, Mansell Road, Williams Road, Wilmott Road, Crown Road, Hammy Lane

Friday, December 15, Parkside, Downside, Herb Estate

Saturday, December 18, Nicolson Drive area, Middle Road (west), Eastern Avenue, Park Avenue, St Giles Close, Adur Drive, Gordon Road, Buckingham Road

Monday, December 18, Shoreham Beach

Wednesday, December 20, Greenways Crescent, Garden Close, Shoreham Crescent, Orchard Gate.