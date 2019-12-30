Fight in Durrington Tesco car park leaves injured man needing hospital treatment

A man was treated for head injuries in hospital following a fight in a Worthing supermarket car park.
Police officers are investigating a report that the fight between two men arose from a dispute over a parking space, a spokesman said.
At about 10.30am on Saturday 21 December, police were called to the car park at Tesco in New Road, Durrington, after reports of a fight.
A 35-year old local man sustained several cuts to his head, for which he was treated at Worthing Hospital, police said.
A 38-year-old man from Salvington was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, confirmed police.
After being interviewed, he was released under investigation.
Detective Constable Richard Taylor said: “If you saw anything of what happened please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 531 of 21/12.”
