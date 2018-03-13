FIFTY-PLUS PICTURES: Cadets on parade at Northbrook MET in Worthing

Seventy-one cadets and their families from across the area joined armed forces personnel to celebrate the opening of a Royal Navy unit at Northbrook Metropolitan College in Worthing.

Northbrook MET held its inaugural cadet parade to celebrate the official opening of its Royal Navy Contingent by Commodore David Elford ADC OBE, Naval Regional Commander Eastern England (NRCEE), on Wednesday, March 7.

Also in attendance were dignitaries and representatives from the emergency services to celebrate the opening of the unit at the College’s Broadwater Campus.

In the morning, there was a signing of the Armed Forces Covenant, to demonstrate the college’s support for the armed forces community.

Commodore Elford said: “It is a real honour to be invited to open your Combined Cadet Force Royal Navy Section at Northbrook MET.

“I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard over the last year to create the conditions which have led to its formation, and in particular I must congratulate the Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Neil Cockcroft, for his drive and enthusiasm.” Northbrook MET is one of only a few further education colleges in the country to have a naval-only cadet contingent.

Chief executive Nick Juba said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to demonstrate our commitment to the armed forces and showcase the achievements of our uniformed services students in such a visible and physical way.” In September last year, the college teamed up with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to launch a brand-new fire cadets programme, and the cadets proudly honoured the fire service at the parade.

Chief fire officer Gavin Watts said, “It was a huge privilege being invited to watch our fire cadets at the parade and to carry out their inspections.

“It is clear to see from the dedication and expertise delivered by each cadet, that they will be assets to any emergency service that they choose to join in the future.”

The Combined Cadet Force is described as an exciting and adventure activity-focused programme which runs alongside the college’s uniformed services course.

For more information, visit northbrook.ac.uk/courses/collegelevel/public