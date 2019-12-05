Ferring gas leak: Photos show long queues as road remains closed

There are long delays due to a road closure in Ferring following a gas leak.

Photos from the scene show huge queues building up along the A259 Littlehampton Road after the westbound lane was closed at around 10.30pm. Gas distribution company SGN has confirmed it is carrying out urgent repairs to its gas network. “To ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve temporarily closed a section of the road near its roundabout junction with Titmore Lane,” said Bradley Barlow from SGN. “A signed diversion is in place for motorists. All being well, we hope to complete our repair and reopen the road this evening.” A spokesman for West Sussex Highways has warned motorists to expect delays – read more here.

The road has been closed due to a gas leak EDDIE MITCHELL Buy a Photo

The road has been closed due to a gas leak Buy a Photo

The road has been closed Buy a Photo

The road has been closed due to a gas leak Buy a Photo

View more