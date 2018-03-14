Fathers bonding over books

Home-Start Arun Worthing has run a successful programme of FRED, Fathers Reading Every Day, in the spirit of World Book Day.

FRED provides an opportunity for dads to learn about the importance of close and quiet time with their children and how regular reading can benefit the child’s language development.

Glen, who completed the programme last year, said: “I wanted to learn about FRED as a busy dad working shifts and understand the benefits. Even if I am reading the paper or the cereal packet is reading to him. The project has made me feel closer to my son and him to me.”

During the programme, dads keep a note of the reading they have completed and can see the time they have spent, reaction from their child is noted and a bonus gift of books is presented after six weeks.

Jane Lyons, lead of the initiative, said: “It’s wonderful to see dads like Glen developing with his son and having fun. Sometimes dads do find it hard to engage one to one with their child, especially when their children are very young. FRED gives them a structure and it creates a lovely bond between dad and child, as you can easily see with Glen”.

FRED has been completed by nearly 20 dads in the area.

For more information, phone Home-Start on 01903 889707 or visit www.home-startarun.org.uk.