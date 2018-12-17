Father Christmas visit delights pupils in Upper Beeding

A festive visit from Father Christmas delighted pupils at The Towers School in Upper Beeding.

Keen observers will have noticed an unusual vehicle outside the school in Henfield Road on Friday, December 7.

Santa's grotto at The Towers

Santa’s sleigh had arrived with his very well-behaved reindeer, so he could meet excited pupils all ready with their present wish lists.

The parent-teacher association had built a grotto for him to feel at home at the Christmas fair.

Having seen Santa, pupils were able to enjoy the many varied stalls in the Christmas fair and buy gifts for their families.

Pupils enjoyed meeting the reindeer during Santa's visit to The Towers

