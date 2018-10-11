Farmhouse near Worthing on Castle Goring estate with lovely views over farmland

Holt Farmhouse is situated in an extremely sought-after, semi-rural location to the north of Worthing in Clapham, within the Castle Goring Estate.

The property, in Arundel Road, was built around 1851 and has been the subject of considerable improvement by the current owner and benefits from being totally independent of the farm, idyllically surrounded by open pasture and farmland.

Seven bedroom home in Clapham

Ground floor accommodation comprises a lobby, entrance hall, lounge, snug, dining room, sun lounge, kitchen, utility room, two cloakrooms, a side porch and a boot room.

On the first floor there are seven bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Most rooms on the first floor benefit from views over open farmland or Holt Farm.

Outside, there is a long driveway to the front leading to a large area of off-street parking and a garage.

The gardens surround the property and are mainly laid to lawn with patio areas, a useful vegetable patch and wonderful views across fields and farmland.

There are also various outbuildings, ground source heat pumps providing central heating and solar panels on the roof and within the gardens.

The property is conveniently located close to shopping facilities in Salvington Parade with more comprehensive facilities and the seafront in Worthing town centre about five miles away.

Price offers over £900,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk