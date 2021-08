Plans for 183 Shoreham flats and commercial space submitted

News you can trust since 1920

Sussex residents warned about increase in computer software service fraud

Chichester builder donates £100 worth of sensory equipment to Steyning care home

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault in Worthing

Man jailed for drug-dealing in Worthing

Mother 'heartbroken' as dog euthanised after 'eating cocaine or cannabis' during walk in West Sussex

Empty Sompting pub could be demolished and replaced with new homes

Nine new Lancing flats allowed on appeal

Plans for 183 Shoreham flats and commercial space submitted

West Sussex Fire & Rescue has been approached for more information.

A diversion is set up via Partridge Green and the A24.

The A283 Steyning Road at Wiston Road is currently closed due to the fire (Sunday, August 15).