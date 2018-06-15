Famous scooter set to raise thousands for injured veterans

Comedian Rob Brydon has ridden on his eye-catching Vespa PX – but Roy Amos’ latest journey is to raise money.

Stationed outside Cafe 72 in the High Street from 10am to 2pm every Saturday, the mod has been inviting people to sit on his scooter, decked out with 24 lights and mirrors, with a £1 donation to Help for Heroes.

The 69-year-old from River Road has raised at least £480 so far, and aims to beat last year’s total of £3,500.

Every Sunday, he meets up with his mod friends in Brighton wearing a parka covered in patches, including one signed by each member of The Who.

He said ‘people absolutely love my scooter wherever I go’, including the Welsh comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams when they took their families out for a day trip to Brighton recently.

Roy explained: “There were about 18 scooters on the seafront that day. They were walking past with their children, and as soon as they saw my scooter, they had to sit on it. That is why I came up with the idea of raising money for the forces, because so many people love my scooter.”