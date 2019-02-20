Family thanks Sompting strangers who saved 83-year-old’s life

The family of a man who collapsed in the street in Sompting has thanked the ‘wonderful angels’ who saved his life by rushing to his aid.

David Crowhurst had left his home in Sedbury Road, Sompting, on Sunday to go for a walk when he fell to the ground at the end of Herbert Road and went into cardiac arrest.

David Crowhurst is now recovering in hospital and 'doing well', his family said

Thankfully, nearby residents sprang into action, with one person giving David CPR and others rallying round him until the paramedics arrived.

The 83-year-old grandfather is now recovering at hospital in Brighton and ‘doing well’ – but it could have a ‘totally different story’ said his daughter, Tonia Waugh.

She and her mother, Susan Crowhurst, have given their heartfelt thanks to all the ‘lovely’ people that helped him.

Mrs Waugh said: “I’m so glad they found him. Without these people, for sure, my dad would not be here. They saved my dad’s life.”

She has managed to track down some of those who came to his assistance by using Facebook – and has even invited them round to meet David once he is well enough.

“He is so desperate to say thank you to these people,” she said.

Mrs Waugh said their actions had given her a ‘warm feeling’.

“Lancing doesn’t always have a fantastic name, but this shows there is a community out there and people really do care,” she said.

The family also thanked the ‘absolutely amazing’ ambulance crew and hospital nurses. “What a grand job you all do,” said Mrs Crowhurst.

SEE MORE: Chichester man killed by heroin overdose in Worthing

Trial of Worthing priest halted

A27 delays after broken down lorry blocks lane