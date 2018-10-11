Extended Worthing home in Thomas A Becket and Broadwater schools catchment areas

This extended and impressive family home in Worthing has been styled to perfection.

From the wow-factor kitchen to the ground floor toilet, all the details have been considered in this beautiful family home in Poulters Lane.

Four bedroom home in Worthing

The accommodation includes two spacious reception rooms, useful utility room and ground floor cloakroom, an extended open-plan kitchen/diner/family room that certainly ticks all the boxes on the wish list.

The first floor has four bedrooms and two bathrooms all decorated beautifully and with a touch of class.

The property has many benefits, including its south-facing rear garden, front garden with ample parking and garage.

Located on the border of Offington and Thomas A Becket, the property benefits from not only a great location but also being part of the sought-after Thomas A Becket and Broadwater Church of England school catchment areas.

Shops, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance at the Broadwater village shops, while buses run along the road and Worthing mainline station is also easily accessible.

Guide price: £550,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 2 Broadwater Boulevard, Worthing, BN14 8JE. Telephone 01903 237992 or email: broadwater@jacobs-steel.co.uk