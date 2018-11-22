Extended Shoreham house with three bedrooms and a large rear garden

This impressive, extended three bedroom detached house is situated in a desirable North Shoreham location within a minute’s walk of Buckingham Park.

The property, in Parkside, is just a mile from Shoreham town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre, library, along various shops, bars, cafes and restaurants, along with a mainline railway station.

Property

Ground floor accommodation comprises a storm porch, spacious entrance hall, spacious lounge/dining room, separate open-plan dining room, sun room and a modern kitchen.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a modern bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, there is a large Tarmac area to the front providing off-road parking for two vehicles leading to a garage.

The feature 120ft rear garden has a large paved area leading onto a large lawned area with a further paved area, shed and lean-to.

Property

Price offers in excess of £620,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk