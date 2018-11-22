Extended Rustington house on popular development just off the seafront

This extended three bedroom semi-detached house in Rustington has been the subject of much improvement by the current owners.

The property, in Mallon Dene, is presented in lovely decorative order with an attractive refitted kitchen and bathroom, as well as a full-width ground floor extension providing extensive open-plan living space.

Property

Mallon Dene is a popular development located directly off of Rustington seafront and convenient for the village centre.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, with a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

The area is served with schools for all ages while the nearest railway station can be found at either Littlehampton or Angmering, and bus services pass the surrounding area.

An internal inspection is highly recommended.

Price offers over £375,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk