Extended Rustington house in a sought-after village location with four or five bedrooms

This beautifully presented four/five bedroom detached house is situated in one of Rustington’s most sought after positions.

The property, in Hawley Road, has been extended and improved and offers ideal accommodation for a family or a retired couple who still require space for visitors.

With most attractive gardens and plenty of off-street parking to the front, also leading to garage, an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, with a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

The area is served with schools for all ages and the nearest railway station can be found at either Littlehampton or Angmering, with routes to London Victoria, while bus services pass the surrounding area.

Price offers over £625,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

