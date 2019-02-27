Extended East Preston house with 75ft rear garden and parking for 6 cars

This spacious, extended, three bedroom family home is situated less than half a mile from East Preston village.

The property, in Roundstone Drive, is close to schools and amenities.

Roundstone Drive, East Preston

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge with modern fireplace, kitchen/diner and a family room with doors leading out to the rear garden.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate shower cubicle.

There is a third double bedroom on the newly-converted second floor with a modern en-suite shower room.

Outside, there is a wonderful 75ft by 25ft south-facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn, as well as off-road parking for six cars to the front.

Roundstone Drive, East Preston

Guide price: £325,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com