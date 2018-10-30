Explosion in Shoreham as 'ordnance' found on board dredger

A controlled explosion took place in Shoreham this afternoon after 'ordnance' was found on board a dredger.

Shoreham Coastguard was paged this afternoon to reports of a piece of ordnance on the dredger City Of Cardiff.

Liasing with Shoreham Port, the British Army detonation squad were called out, and safely removed the item and conducted a controlled detonation ashore.

Unexploded ordnance was found in Shoreham today. Picture: Shoreham Coastguard

A spokesman for Shoreham Coastguard said: "Thank you to the captain of the dredger for his hospitality".