Explorers enjoy community cross-country walk

Men, women and children took part in a cross-country Town to Downs adventure organised by the Eastbrook Explorers.

Braving the hot weather, the explorers set off from Fishersgate station and briefly crossed the border into East Sussex before returning to West Sussex.

Brenda, from Southwick, said: “It was a lovely day and it’s better to walk with others than on your own, although I actually met a couple of people I already knew. I am a carer for members of the family, so it was nice to get out and about for a while.”

The 80-minute walk took them to the foot of Southwick Hill, where they enjoyed a well-earned picnic.

Coral, also from Southwick, tackled the walk with a new hip fitted only last September. Coral said: “I told the surgeon I liked walking and he said my replacement hip would be fit for a mountaineer. He might have been joking, but I like the freedom of walking and meeting new people.”

Eastbrook Explorers is a community group based at Eastbrook Manor Community Centre in West Road, Portslade, and is part of the Growing Communities project run by The Conservation Volunteers which is supported by Adur and Worthing Councils.

Gwenn Parker-Tregoat skipping on the downs

Carol from Fishersgate went on the walk with her mother, Maureen, and three-year-old son, Thomas. Carol said: “Sometimes as a mother you can get a bit insular in the family environment and I think it’s really good to get out with other people from the community. I’ve always enjoyed walking and we certainly had the weather for it.”

To get involved with the Eastbrook Explorers, find them on Facebook or email gwenn.parker-tregoat@tcv.org.uk.

Explorers Brenda and Coral trekking up to the Downs