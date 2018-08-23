‘Excellent’ GCSE results from Lancing College

Lancing College is celebrating ‘excellent’ GCSE results this year with almost 20 per cent of grades awarded at level nine.

More than a third of all examinations were at Grades eight and nine, with 53 per cent at Grades nine to seven, a spokesman from the school said.

An aerial shot of the striking Lancing College building

Of the year group, 31 per cent achieved eight or more GCSE passes at grade seven.

A total of 21 students achieved five or more eight and nine grades, with 11 students scoring five or more grade nines.

Poppy Hawkins of Felpham was the winner of Lancing’s Intermediate English Prize.

She attained a Grade 9 in English Literature to join her A* in English Language and a further five Grade eights and nines and two Grade sevens.

She hopes eventually to study English Literature at Cambridge.

Lohith Konathala of North Lancing achieved an extraordinary nine Grade nines along with a Grade eight in French, an A* in English Language and Religious Studies along with an A in the post-GCSE Additional Mathematics qualification.

Lohith will continue to the Lancing Sixth Form to study Mathematics and the Sciences, and will join the Lancing Medical Society in preparation to study Medicine at university.

Nathaniel Oliver of Lancing scored a clean sweep of A*s, Grade eights and nines.

He progressed to the College from Lancing Prep Hove and will go on to the Lancing Sixth Form where he will specialise in the arts and humanities with a particular emphasis on literature and the modern languages.

Aidan Strong of Hove achieved an excellent collection of GCSEs, featuring three A*s along with a further six Grade nines and an A in the post-GCSE Additional Mathematics qualification.

He progresses to the Lancing Sixth Form where he will study that discipline alongside Mathematics and the Sciences.

Dominic Oliver, Head Master, said: “2018 saw our pupils in a large scale transition to the new 9-1 graded GCSE for the first time.

“Lancing has continued to take the A*-E IGCSE curriculum in a few subjects where we believe that this offers the most challenging and stimulating curriculum for our students.

“Our pupils have performed exceptionally well in this challenging qualifications environment and should feel proud of the results that they have achieved.

“We are especially delighted to see further evidence of our strengths in Maths and the Sciences and this follows our excellent performance at A Level last week.

“At Lancing we aim to nourish the mind and nurture a love of learning.

“We don’t simply ‘teach to the test’ – our students are inspired to explore, challenge and build on current knowledge.

“Our academic results are again excellent but we place the highest premium on self-expression and independent thought: Lancing students challenge formulaic thinking with precision, imagination and wit.”

